New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): In a candid chat with British adventurer Bear Grylls during the upcoming episode of Discovery Channel's 'Into The Wild,' superstar Akshay Kumar said that his son Aarav prefers to stay away from the limelight.

"My son is very different. I mean, he just doesn't want to tell anyone that he's my son. He wants to be away from the limelight. He wants to have his own identity. That's what the whole thing and I understand it. So, I let him be the way he wants to," the 52-year-old actor said during the show.

He also went on to talk about his father and said that he wishes that his son also gets all the values that his father had taught him.

"He's (Akshay's father) the only influence I have in my life and I've followed all his rules and all the things that he has taught me. And I hope my son gets that," he said.

Akshay and his actor-writer wife Twinkle Khanna welcomed son Aarav in 2002. The couple also has a seven-year-old daughter Nitara Kumar.

Shot at Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve, 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar', will follow all military-style drills, with former British military personnel Bear Grylls taking charge along with fit and agile Akshay Kumar, son of a military officer, and somebody who has donned multiple hats, including that of an actor, producer, martial artist and philanthropist.

The buzz around Akshay Kumar's episode is immense as the show featuring PM Modi generated historic high ratings for the infotainment genre whereas 'Into The Wild with Rajinikanth' is the second-highest-rated show ever in the genre.

The special show will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and September 14 on Discovery Channel. (ANI)

