The Eternals is easily one of Marvel's most-awaited projects. The superhero film has an eclectic cast consisting of big names such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Don Lee and Kumail Nanjiani among others. Unfortunately, though, the pandemic has pushed the film's release further and hence not much is being reported or said about the same. Fans of the film have been waiting with bated breaths and hoping for some teaser or trailer to release. Recently, a fan interacted with Kumail Nanjiani on Twitter asking about the same. Kumail Nanjiani Says He Wanted to Look Like Hrithik Roshan In Marvel's The Eternals.

Kumail who plays a Bollywood star/superhero in Marvel’s upcoming film seems thrilled about the project and surely can't wait for it to release soon. The actor whilst responding to a fan spoke about how it's one of the best projects he's worked on. When a fan asked him for an update the film, the actor replied saying, "I know there isn’t much news yet! I’m in the dark too, trust me. I can’t wait for it, whenever it comes." Adding further to this, he said, "But I promise the movie will be worth the wait. It's the most exciting, fun, epic, thrilling, hilarious & moving project I've ever been a part of. And it's massive. The scale of it is unlike anything I've ever seen. I would walk on to shoot and be awestruck by the sets every day."The Eternals: Marvel to Get Its First Ever Bollywood Style Dance Number Featuring Kumail Nanjiani as a Movie Star.

Check Out Kumail Nanjiani's Tweet:

I know there isn’t much news yet! I’m in the dark too, trust me. I can’t wait for it, whenever it comes. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 7, 2020

Eternals was originally slated for a November release but COVID-19 changed a lot of plans and also since the release of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow released was preponed ahead of Eternals. The film has been helmed by Chloe Zhao and has now been pushed to February 2021.

