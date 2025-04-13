Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Actor Nakuul Mehta dropped a heartfelt post for his wife Jankee on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "To share the many seasons of life with her and to continue to witness the multitudes she carries within is my greatest JOY. Happy Birthday Baby (red heart emoji) @jank_ee."

Nakuul also posted an adorable image of Jankee. Have a look at it

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIY7bdkBzx-/?hl=en

Many celebrities from the film and TV industry also extended their wishes to Jankee.

Actor Gajraj Rao commented, "Happy birthday Mrs Mehta."

Actor Disha Parmar commented, "Happy Birthday @jank_ee (a string of red heart emojis)."

Nakuul and Jankee tied the knot on January 28, 2012, after dating for nine years. They had a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. Jankee is a singer, and the couple has a son named Sufi.

Nakuul made his television debut in 2012 with Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He later appeared in shows such as Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. He also appeared in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Disha Parmar. (ANI)

