California, April 13: Rapper Hanumankind made Indians proud with his recent performance at Coachella 2025 in California, USA. He truly won the hearts of the audience by embracing Indian culture, as he appeared on the stage with Chenda Melam (a traditional percussion ensemble from Kerala). Representing his home state, Kerala, at Coachella, Hanumankind (whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat) performed with full enthusiasm with the percussion band dressed in traditional white outfits.

Several clips from his performance went viral, garnering loads of likes from netizens. Hanumankind gained international fame with his rap track "Big Dawgs". The song, released in July 2024, features rapper Kalmi and debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at #57. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded him for his song 'Run It Up'. In the 120th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlighted the track's role in showcasing Indian martial arts globally. Rapper and Singer Hanumankind To Perform in Bengaluru During RCB Unboxing Event Ahead of IPL 2025 (See Post).

"Our traditional games are increasingly becoming integrated into mainstream culture. The latest track by the famous rapper Hanumankind, 'Run It Up', is gaining significant popularity at the moment," the Prime Minister said. He further praised the 33-year-old rapper for integrating traditional Indian martial arts such as Kalaripayattu, Gatka, and Thang-Ta into the song, noting, "I congratulate Hanumankind that due to his efforts, people of the world are getting to know about our traditional martial arts." PM Narendra Modi Gives Shoutout to Kerala-Born Rapper Hanumankind for Promoting India’s Traditional Arts in ‘Run It Up’ Song.

The music video for 'Run It Up' pays tribute to India's rich cultural diversity by blending elements of folk traditions with martial arts, adding a visual dimension to the celebration of the country's heritage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)