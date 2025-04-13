‘Good Looks, Good Looks and Good Looks’: Ibrahim Ali Khan Chilling With Sister Sara Ali Khan in Switzerland, See Pics

Vacation mode is on for siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan as they are currently having a fun time in Switzerland.

Agency News ANI| Apr 13, 2025 08:49 PM IST
‘Good Looks, Good Looks and Good Looks’: Ibrahim Ali Khan Chilling With Sister Sara Ali Khan in Switzerland, See Pics
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan (Image source: Ibrahim's Instagram)

Interlaken, April 13: Vacation mode is on for siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan as they are currently having a fun time in Switzerland. On Sunday, Ibrahim took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from his Swiss vacation. He served "good looks, good looks and good looks" as he posed for the pictures clicked by his sister and actor Sara. In one of the images, Sara could be seen clicking Ibrahim as the two sat against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains.  'Ab Toh Riyan Parag Akela 300 Banayega' Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan Set To Perform During RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match in Guwahati.

Ibrahim tagged the location as Interlaken, Switzerland. Both Sara and Ibrahim often flaunt their love for each other publicly. Last month, Sara posted a heartwarming birthday wish for Ibrahim. Sharing pictures from Ibrahim's birthday celebration on Instagram Story and wrote, "Happiest birthday brother mine...It's now your time to sparkle shine and shine. Another year of Nadaniyaan." ‘Nadaaniyan’: Was Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Voice AI-Generated in Netflix Film? Here’s What We Know About Viral Rumour!.

Ibrahim, son of former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, recently made his acting debut with Netflix film 'Nadaaniyan', which also featured Khushi Kapoor. The film failed to create an impression on the audience. Now, it's to be seen how Ibrahim performs next in his upcoming projects. The details regarding his future films/shows are yet to be disclosed.

