Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Renowned celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni has reflected on her journey in the beauty industry, sharing experiences of working with Bollywood legends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen, and creating the complete bridal look for actor Sonam Kapoor.

Speaking to ANI, Namrata Soni recalled her early collaborations with Aishwarya Rai, calling the former Miss World "so beautiful" and someone who enjoyed experimenting with her appearance. "We had done this beautiful glittery blue eyeshadow when she was walking the ramp in Delhi," Soni said, adding that Aishwarya explored a variety of looks during that period.

Also Read | 'Rush Hour 4': Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker Starrer Buddy-Cop Series Officially in Works, Director Brett Ratner to Return.

Speaking about Sushmita Sen, Soni said she had a "biggest girl crush" on her when she met the stunning actor for the first time. "Whatever you thought she was, she was bigger than that. She was an amazing dynamic woman and I was in awe of her," she said, adding she had done a Cosmo cover with her which was a major personal milestone.

Soni also shared that her career took her to international assignments, including doing makeup for Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, and Christian Bale during his India visit when he came for 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle'. "I was his makeup artist for four days... It was incredible," she recalled.

Also Read | 'Biker' Postponed: Release of Actor Sharwanand's Sports Action Movie Postponed; Film to Release in 3D, 4DX Among Other Formats!.

Reflecting on Sonam Kapoor's wedding, Soni described it as an "amazing" experience. "She is a fashionista... once she trusts you, she lets you do what you do best," she said, noting that every function required a completely distinct look aligned with Sonam's fashion-forward sensibility.

Soni said every celebrity she has worked with has taught her something new. "Everybody is uniquely different... I cannot be closed as an artist," she added.

In a career spanning over two decades, Namrata Soni, who started working in the early 2000s, has truly established herself as one of the leading makeup artists, redefining beauty standards in Bollywood.

She received various accolades for her work, including the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Namrata also won the IIFA award for her ageing make-up in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Om Shanti Om'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)