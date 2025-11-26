Los Angeles, November 26: In a major reunion, Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker starrer beloved buddy-cop series 'Rush Hour' is heading for a much-awaited sequel. According to Variety, 'Rush Hour 4' is currently in work, with Paramount brought on board to distribute the latest instalment in the franchise. The film is reportedly arriving with the intervention of US President Donald Trump, who "personally requested" the studio to revive the franchise, Variety added. Brett Ratner, who directed the previous three instalments, will return for the fourth film, which will also mark the epic return of actors Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker.

If in development, 'Rush Hour 4' will mark Ratner's first feature film since Dwayne Johnson's 'Hercules'. He was later seen embroiled in #MeToo allegations. In 2017, he was accused of sexual assault by Melanie Kohler and also sued for defamation, following which both sides settled in the fall of 2018, as per Deadline. At that time, this caused Warner Bros. to sever all ties with the producer-director with whom they had a lucrative deal. ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Star Jackie Chan Urges ‘Rush Hour 4’ Makers To ‘Hurry Up’ or ‘Chris Tucker and Me Would Be 100 Years Old’.

Coming back to the 'Rush Hour' franchise, the original film was released in 1998, the second in 2001 and the third in 2007. The film follows two police officers who are forced to work together to rescue a Chinese diplomat's abducted daughter. 'Rush Hour' was a big hit, collecting USD 244 million globally. The follow-ups turned out to be even bigger commercial hits, making USD 347 million and USD 258 million, respectively. Fact Check: Action Star Jackie Chan Is Alive; Viral Facebook Post Claiming Actor’s Death Is False, Fans Slam Yet Another Hoax (View Post).

With a green signal to the next instalment, anticipation remains at peak about what the makers will bring to the audience. Further details on the plot or cast are yet to be unveiled. Earlier in 2022, Jackie Chan, during his appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, that he was "talking" about it, according to People.

