Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): National Award-winning director Viral Shah's upcoming film Dil Dosti Aur Dogs will explore the unique bond between dogs and humans through a heartfelt narrative. It stars Neena Gupta and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.

Set against the scenic landscape of Goa, the film will stream on the newly launched OTT platform Jio Hotstar on February 28.

As per the press note, the film portrays the special connection between humans and dogs, highlighting their impact on emotions, relationships, and well-being, all while showcasing the beauty of Goa's landscape.

In addition to the lead cast, the film features Masumeh Makhija, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Keerti Kelkar, Tinu Anand, Ehan Bhat, and Tridha Chaudhary in prominent roles.

Neena Gupta plays the role of Bethany Lawrence in the film. The Badhaai Ho actress shared details about her character and her experience of working with her co-stars.

She said, "Playing this character was a deeply emotional experience for me. She's a woman who has suppressed her passion and distanced herself from the world, but through an unexpected companion, she learns that life still has so much to offer. It's a beautiful journey of rediscovery, and I connected with it on a personal level."

Neena continued, "Working with Viral Shah was an absolute delight, as he has such a clear vision yet allows us the creative space to truly own our characters. The entire cast brought so much warmth to the set, and it felt like a family. I especially loved sharing the screen with my incredible co-stars, each bringing something unique to the story."

Sharad Kelkar will be sharing the screen with his wife, Keerti Kelkar, in the film. Sharing his experience, the actor said,

"Sharing screen space with Keerti was special, but what touched me the most was my bond with my on-screen daughter. It made me reflect on my relationship with my real daughter and brought us even closer. Working with dogs on set was such a joyful experience--it reminded me how effortlessly they bring warmth into our lives."

Filmmaker Viral Shah won the National Award for his Gujarati film Kutch Express. (ANI)

