Mumbai, December 16: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, marked Vijay Diwas by paying a heartfelt tribute to India’s war hero, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Remembering his extraordinary courage and sacrifice, she highlighted how his legacy continues to inspire young Indians. In her recent post on Instagram, Navya also reminded that age is no barrier when it comes to serving the nation with bravery and conviction.

Sharing an image featuring her brother Agastya Nanda in the role of Arun Khetarpal, Navya wrote, “This Vijay Diwas we remember & honour India’s hero, 2nd Lt. Arun Khetarpal - at 21 he did what most cannot do in a lifetime, reminding us that you are never too young to change the world! Arun didn’t just defend our nation; he left behind an example for every young Indian to rise and stand for something bigger.” ‘Ikkis’: Abhishek Bachchan Calls Agastya Nanda’s Dedication to Portraying Arun Khetarpal ‘Commendable’ (See Post).

Navya Naveli Nanda Pays Tribute to War Hero Arun Khetarpal on Vijay Diwas

“Today his legacy and story reaches a new generation of Indians, reminding us that the future of India is brave, bold & unstoppable! Ban Ke Dikha Ikkis Jai Hind.” November 16 marks the death anniversary of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, an Indian Army officer and tank commander remembered as one of the country’s finest tank aces, with 10 confirmed tank kills to his name. He was posthumously honoured with the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration, for his exceptional courage in the face of the enemy.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also showered praise on his nephew, Agastya Nanda, for his portrayal of war hero Arun Khetarpal in the film “Ikkis.” Applauding his commitment to the role, he highlighted the effort and sincerity with which Agastya brought the iconic character to life. 'Ikkis': Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda’s War Drama Gets YRF Overseas Distribution for Christmas 2025.

In his post, the actor said, “Agastya, this is a huge honour and responsibility!! A huge hero of our nation. I am sure you have given him the respect, valour and dignity he truly deserves. You are an immensely sincere actor and your dedication to portraying Arun ji is so commendable. May God and the audiences bless you.#KeepFightingTheGoodFight.”

