Washington [US], January 22 (ANI): Canadian-American stand-up comedian Christina P. would be returning to Netflix with her third comedy special for the streamer.

According to Deadline, she will shoot the as-yet-untitled one-hour special on January 22, at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City. It's slated to premiere on Netflix later this year.

Also Read | Lucifer: Tom Ellis' Netflix Show Tops Nielsen's US List of 2021's Most-Streamed Original Series.

The special will be directed by Ryan Polito and executive produced by Christina P. and John Irwin.

Christina's first one-hour special, 'Christina P: Mother Inferior', premiered on Netflix in October 2017 to strong reviews.

Also Read | Navya Naveli Nanda Shows Off Her White Hair on Instagram, Shares Stunning Saree Look in Pics.

In the special, filmed at The Showbox in Seattle, Christina tackled the realities of motherhood, getting older and her own childhood. She was also featured in 2018's 'The Degenerates', her second half-hour special, on the streaming network.

Christina co-hosts the top-rated comedy podcast 'Your Mom's House' with her husband, comedian Tom Segura, on iTunes. She also hosts the popular podcast 'Where My Mom's At?' where she discusses all things mom.

As per Deadline, she most recently voiced the role of Sarah on Netflix's original animated comedy series 'The Midnight Gospel'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)