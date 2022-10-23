Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Director Om Raut, on Sunday, unveiled a new poster of 'Adipurush' to celebrate actor Prabhas's birthday.

Prabhas, in the poster, could be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Om wrote, "Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shree Ram. #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D! @actorprabhas #SaifAliKhan @kritisanon @mesunnysingh #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @shivchanana @manojmuntashir @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @retrophiles1 @uvcreationsofficial @officialadipurush @uppalapatipramod #Vamsi."

Lead actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon also shared the new poster on their Instagram handles.

The teaser of 'Adipurush' was released on October 2 on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh among fans and media. The film is being made with a huge budget of Rs. 500 crores and is expected to be nothing less than a visual spectacle. However, netizens were not happy with the teaser and it was trolled on the internet for its VFX.

Talking about the film's story, it focuses on Raghava, who travels to Lanka with his sena that includes Laxman and Hanuman to rescue his wife Janaki from the clutches of Lankesh, who kidnapped her.

Adipurush the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, directed by Om Raut is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023 in IMAX and 3D. It is all set to hit the big screens on January 12 next year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will star next in 'Salaar' with Shruti Haasan, and in 'Project K' with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in the pivotal roles. Apart from this, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' and he has also teamed up with Maruthi, and'RRR' producer DVV Danayya for a supernatural action-thriller. (ANI)

