Prabhas is popularly referred as ‘Darling’ or ‘Pan-India’ star. The actor who made his debut with the film Eeswar in 2002 is now one of the most sought after actors in the industry. He has delivered blockbuster films over the years with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion smashing box office records. The SS Rajamouli directorial is the second highest-grossing Indian film to date. Prabhas is not just one of the finest gems, but also one of the most loved actors too.

Prabhas celebrates his 43rd birthday today and his admirers are eagerly waiting for the updates on his upcoming projects. But before that, let’s take a look at some of his best films.

Varsham – The film directed by Sobhan was Prabhas’ breakthrough film in which he essays the role of an unemployed youngster named Venkat who fights against a ruthless politician for his love interest.

Chatrapathi – The SS Rajamouli directorial featured Prabhas essaying the role of a refugee, exploited by goons. His performance did receive positive response from the audience.

Billa – The Telugu gangster action thriller directed by Meher Ramesh is the remake of Tamil film of the same name. It featured Prabhas in dual roles, Billa and Ranga.

Baahubali: The Conclusion – The magnum opus, released in 2017, became the first Indian film ever to gross over Rs 1,000 crore in just ten days and also the second highest-grossing Indian film to date.

Radhe Shyam – Although the period romance had opened to mixed response from the audience, Prabhas’ performance as Vikramaditya, a palmist, was lauded by movie buffs.

