Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan shared a new poster from his upcoming film 'Uunchai' on Monday.

Amitabh, in the poster, could be seen along with his costar Anupam Kher and Boman Irani sitting on a hilltop amid a mesmerising view of the Himalayas.

Also Read | Jeon So Min Felt So Tormented, She Relied On Alcohol

….

https://www.instagram.com/amitabhbachchan/?hl=en

Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped the poster captioning it, "Proud to bring to you the second poster of our film #Uunchai. Come watch me and my friends @anupampkher and @boman_irani celebrate friendship, adventure and life with your friends and family! A film by #SoorajBarjatya and @rajshrifilms in association with @mahaveer_jain_films and @boundlessmedia.in, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. Save the Date!"

Also Read | National Cinema Day 2022: Viewers Can Watch Movies at Rs 75 on September 23 in India at These Many Screens!.

Anupam Kher and Boman Irani also shared the poster.

Anupam wrote in Hindi," Introducing my next film.... Uunchai! With Uunchai... Celebrate #Friendship. Celebrate #Adventure. Celebrate #Life!! Experience the magic of #Uunchai on 11.11.22!." On the other hand, Boman wrote, "Super excited to unveil the second poster of our film #Uunchai!"

Earlier, on the occasion of friendship day, Amitab unveiled the first poster of his film 'Uunchai'.

The film is Directed by Sooraj Barjatya under Raj Shri production.

The film which is set to hit the theatres in November this year will see Neena Gupta, and Sarika, with Parineeti Chopra in a special appearance. The film also stars Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi.

Makers began shooting for 'Uunchai' in October 2021 in Nepal. In April 2022, a bollywood star announced the wrap of the film on his Instagram account. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)