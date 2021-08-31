Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) "Bishwa", produced by Nila Madhab Panda of "I Am Kalam" fame", will open at the 2021 BUSTER Copenhagen International Film Festival for Children and Youth.

BUSTER presents Denmark's greatest selection of new exciting, innovative, challenging and entertaining films for children and youth from all over the world. The festival will be held from September 27 to October 10.

Directed by debutant Anuj Tyagi, "Bishwa" is based on the life of a blind boy and how he emerges as a hero in a village near the mesmerising Chilika lake in Odisha.

The film stars Vinay Pathak, Yagya Bhasin, Sharib Hashmi and Usha Jadhav in pivotal roles.

Panda, who hails from Odisha, said his films on children's issues like "I Am Kalam", "Jalpari" and "Halka" have been the most important part of his career.

"'Bishwa' is a tale of a young boy who cannot see whereas the rest of the world can. His father believes he is cursed with a disabled boy. But Bishwa is never ready to accept this thought and gets agitated when people feel he is disabled.

"He is determined to prove the idea of vision, that you may not have two eyes, does not mean you are abnormal, and you still can do everything that others can do. He resolves the villagers' biggest fear which others could not. You must come to the theatre to see what it was that he resolved," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Talking about his debut film opening at the BUSTER Film Festival, director Tyagi said he is looking forward to the premiere of "Bishwa" at the upcoming gala.

"The subject is very fresh and so are the locations we shot at. We are just lucky that we finished the project a day before the lockdown which gave us a lot of time for the post-production," he added.

The makers also said that "Bishwa" features the beauty of Chilika lake, Bhubaneswar and Puri. The film will also be screened at the DYTIATO children film festival, Ukraine.

