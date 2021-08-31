Actor Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 37th birthday on Tuesday. On the special occasion, Rajkummar's girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post for him. "Happy Birthday @rajkummar_rao. You know what you mean to me. I always wish that you outdo yourself in every character that you play because I know that's what you wish for yourself. Thank you for being rock solid through this difficult period. I love you. Baki baatein Instagram par nahi ghar par," she wrote. Rajkummar Rao Birthday: Did You Know The Actor's First On-Screen Role Was in Ram Gopal Varma's Rann And Not In Love Sex Aur Dhokha? (Watch Video).

Alongside the note, Patralekhaa posted a picture, wherein the two look adorable as they pose for a loved-up click against the backdrop of pink Bougainvillea trees. Many other celebrities from the Indian film industry wished the 'Trapped' star on his birthday. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who shared screen space with Rajkummar in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', posted a sweet wish for the latter. "Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao. Phaadta chalo re," he wrote on Instagram Story.

Check Out Patralekhaa's Instagram Post Below:

Sonam Kapoor, who co-starred with Rajkummar Rao in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', shared a photo from the movie's promotions. "Happy happy birthday Raj. Here's hoping your next trip around the sun has a lot of happiness and love in store for you! Big hug," she captioned the image. Actors Kriti Sanon and Anushka Sharma among others have also wished Rajkummar on his birthday.

