Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 18 (ANI): Actor Nivin Pauly is set to share the screen with actor and his longtime friend, Aju Varghese, for the film 'Sarvam Maya', marking their reunion after three years.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nivin Pauly shared a poster of the film while celebrating his 15 years of "love", "laughter" and "friendship" with Aju Varghese.

The actor shared a poster of 'Sarvam Maya', which features the duo laughing their hearts out as they walk through a rural village surrounded by beautiful mountains.

He captioned the post, "15 years of love, laughter, and our unscripted friendship. Back with my partner-in-chaos for a very special film."

Pauly and Varghese have starred in numerous movies together, including Thattathin Marayathu, Saturday Night, Varshangalkku Shesham, 'Malarvaadi Arts Club', 'Ohm Shanthi Oshaana', 'Oru Vadakkan Selfie', and many others.

As for their reunion film, 'Saravam Maya', it is directed by Akhil Sathyan and is produced under the banner of Firefly Films and Akhil Sathyan Films.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on Christmas 2025.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly will also be sharing the screen with the 'Premalu' fame actress Mamitha Baiju in a romantic film titled 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit', to be directed by Girish AD.

'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' will be jointly produced by versatile actor Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran.

It is jointly written by Girish AD and Kiran Josey. The music of the movie is composed by Vishnu Vijay, while the cinematography will be handled by Ajmal Sabu.

The movie will be edited by Akash Joseph Varghese. (ANI)

