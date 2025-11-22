Washington DC [US], November 22 (ANI): Noah Centineo, known for his roles in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and "Black Adam", is in talks to star in Legendary entertainment's live-action adaptation of the iconic anime series "Gundam".

Centineo would join Sydney Sweeney, who is set to play the female lead, in the sci-fi feature directed by Jim Mickle, creator of Netflix's "Sweet Tooth", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Gundam' was originally an anime that began airing in 1979. The story is set in the Universal Century, an era in which people have emigrated to space colonies because of a growing population on Earth. Eventually, the people living in the colonies seek their autonomy and launch a war of independence against the people on Earth. Battles are fought by piloting robots known as mechas.

Centineo, who is currently shooting "Street Fighter" for Legendary, is said to be a strong contender for the male lead role. If confirmed, he would reunite with Legendary, which is also producing the film. The project is still in development, with no official release date announced, as per the outlet.

Legendary's adaptation of "Gundam" promises to be a high-octane, action-packed ride, with giant robots and intense battle sequences. With Centineo and Sweeney on board, fans are eagerly anticipating the film's release.

Legendary( Legendary Entertainment, American film production and mass media company) declined to comment on the dealmaking due to sensitivities. The company was previously in talks with Outer Banks star Drew Starkey for the male lead but those talks never closed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project is a centered on a character played by Sweeney and sources say the actress is very much involved in the casting of those opposite her. In Gundam, her character and the male lead are, in the vein of Romeo & Juliet, on opposite sides of a war between planets who find a connection, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

