Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios’ newly released action-drama 120 Bahadur has kicked off its box-office journey on a promising note, registering a solid opening day collection of INR 2.4 crore.

According to early estimates, the film is witnessing significant growth on Day 2. The upward trend indicates that the film is gaining momentum among young viewers and family audiences. Afternoon and evening shows on Saturday recorded noticeably higher occupancy, hinting at a strong weekend ahead.

120 Bahadur brings to life the incredible bravery of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought with unshakeable spirit in the iconic Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar steps into the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, the fearless leader who, along with his men, stood firm against overwhelming odds in one of the most heroic chapters of India’s military history. At its core, the film carries a powerful and moving message that defines their courage, “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge”, a line that captures their unwavering resolve and patriotism.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production and releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

