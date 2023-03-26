Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): Assamese short film 'Bohag Bohag Mon' won an award at the Northeast Film Festival 2023.

The film bagged the Best Short Film trophy in the category of Environment and Culture at the gala, which was held at the National Film Development Cooperation campus in Mumbai.

Directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Debajit Bhuyan, 'Bohag Bohag Mon' is a lyrical presentation of the syncretic relationship between nature and human especially portraying the emotions associated with Bohag (the first month of the Assamese calendar) and its colourful celebrations by the Assamese.

Another film by the same team, 'Lachit the Warrior,' received the Jury Special Category award. The biopic poem presented in evocative animation is based on the legendary Assamese General Lachit Barphukan, who defeated the mighty Mughal army.

Several members from the film industry including Gulshan Grover, Mahima Choudhury, Poonam Dhillon and Randeep Hooda attended the film festival, which kick-started on March 24. The three-day festival showcased some excellent films and documentaries from various parts of Northeast India.

Films like 'Mask Art of Majuli', 'A Star is Born', 'Mohan ra Madan' were screened during the three-day festival. (ANI)

