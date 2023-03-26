Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) The Mumbai police have apprehended a man from Rajasthan in connection with an email threatening actor Salman Khan that was received at the latter's office here recently, an official said on Sunday.

The accused was nabbed by a team of Bandra police station and is being brought to Mumbai, an official said.

Also Read | Pop Kaun: Ashwini Kalsekar Calls Co-Star Kunal Kemmu ‘a Baby Who Has Grown Up in Front of Me'.

The accused Dhakad Ram Bishnoi (21) is a resident of Siyagon ki Dhani in Rohicha Kalan village under the Luni police station in Jodhpur. He was on bail in a case of Arms Act, police said.

Jodhpur's DCP (West) Gaurav Yadav said a team from Mumbai's Bandra police station arrived here to arrest Bishnoi on Sunday.

Also Read | NTR 30: Action Producer Kenny Bates Joins JR NTR, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer.

"They asked us to assist them in detaining Bishnoi. We provided them support and handed Bishnoi over to the Mumbai Police," said Yadav.

The complaint about the threat e-mail was recently lodged at the Bandra police station by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to police, frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of Salman Khan and runs an artist management company.

When Gunjalkar was present in Khan's office in Galaxy Apartment recently, he noticed an email had been received from the ID "Rohit Garg". The sender of the e-mail, written in Hindi, said: "Goldy Bhai (gangster Goldy Brar) wanted to talk to Salman Khan face-to-face to close the matter", adding, "Agli baar, jhatka dekhne ko milega (You'll see something shocking)", the police had said.

"After a detailed technical investigation into the case, police got information about the accused person's whereabouts, following which a team was sent to Rajasthan and the man was apprehended," the official said.

He is being interrogated by a police team about the threat to the actor, he said.

After the threat mail was received, the Mumbai police had registered a first information report (FIR) against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The FIR was registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

Yadav said Bishnoi had been arrested in September last year by the Sardarpura police for possessing illegal weapon and was out on bail.

However, no link between him and Lawrence Bishnoi or any other local gang has come to the notice during investigation so far, he added.

Jodhpur police officials said a case had also been registered against Bishnoi at Mansa's Sadar police in Punjab on March 24 for sending a similar threatening mail to the father of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

A team of Punjab Police also reached Jodhpur to arrest Bishnoi on Sunday, he said.

However, the Punjab Police will have to wait to claim Bishnoi's custody until Mumbai police completes its investigation, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)