Entertainment News | Odessa A'zion Does Own Hair, Makeup for Met Gala 2026 Debut

New York City [US], May 5 (ANI): Actress Odessa A'zion revealed she styled her own hair and did her own makeup for her Met Gala debut, according to People.

She added, "I do my hair and makeup myself."

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When asked if it was something she has always done, A'zion explained, "Yeah, I just have a problem with too many people touching me at once. I don't like it. And I also just am so specific."

For her debut appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the actress opted for a minimal, bare-faced makeup look enhanced with small jewels adorning her face. She styled her hair in thick curls using extensions.

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"They chopped my hair off for a movie, so it's extensions," she said. "Yeah, my hair is shoulder-length right now. I miss it."

A'zion paired her self-styled glam with a statement outfit by Valentino, featuring blue and pink bedazzled leafy cut-outs, a black corset, and a long trailing jacket. She completed the ensemble with jewellery from Pandora, along with tights and black thigh-high boots, according to People.

Sharing what she was most looking forward to at the gala, A'zion candidly said, "I think the best part will be when we can all relax and I can take it off, 'cause I'm a little bit-- I can't breathe that much right now," referring to her corset.

The 2026 Met Gala followed the theme 'Fashion Is Art' inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art's spring exhibition "Costume Art." The event's co-chairs included Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour.

Curator Andrew Bolton said the exhibition explores "the centrality of the dressed body" by pairing artworks spanning 5,000 years with historical and contemporary fashion pieces, according to People.

Other prominent attendees at the event included Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, Teyana Taylor, Margot Robbie and Zoë Kravitz.

A'zion's DIY approach and candid remarks added a personal touch to her first appearance at the prestigious fundraiser. (ANI)

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