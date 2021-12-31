Washington [US], December 31 (ANI): Actor Olivia Munn melted the hearts of her fans and social media followers by sharing the sweetest picture of her beau-comedian John Mulaney with their newborn son Malcolm Hiep Mulaney.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are all set to celebrate the new year with their newborn son, Malcolm Hiep. The former recently gave a glimpse of them introducing their baby boy to a sweet family tradition.

The 41-year-old actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of snaps showing her mother trying her hands on banh bao--stuffed Vietnamese buns--for the family's New Year's Eve dinner.

She also shared a picture of the stand-up comedian, having some fun time with their baby boy in the kitchen as they prepare to ring in the New Year.

In the snap, John playfully held up little Malcolm as the newborn sat in an empty steamer pot.

'The Predator' actor wrote, "Lol, daddy's new bahn bao recipe," alongside the picture.

Olivia also posted a close-up of her little one, calling him "adora-bao."

Not to miss is Malcolm wearing a jersey inspired by his dad's love of baseball that reads 'Future All-Star'.

Meanwhile, John was also seen wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap in the pictures.

Olivia and John introduced fans to Malcolm on Christmas Eve by sharing the first-ever photograph of their son alongside his full name on their respective Instagram pages.

The couple gave birth to Malcolm in Los Angeles on November 24, 2021.

The duo first sparked romance rumours in May, shortly after John split with artist Anna Marie Tendler after six years of marriage. In September, the former 'Saturday Night Live' writer confirmed that he and Olivia were expecting their first child together. (ANI)

