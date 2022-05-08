Sayulita [Mexico], May 8 (ANI): 'Was It Even Real?' singer Olivia O'Brien is known for her wonderful voice and her whacky nature. The beauty diva was seen posting on social media lately. O'Brien posted a new set of swimsuit photos from her vacation in Mexico.

She captioned the post, "I don't need to tell u, u already know," sharing four of her pictures from her vacation in Sayulita, Nayarit in Mexico.

Also Read | Preity Zinta Shares Photo of Her Twins on Mother’s Day, Says ‘Beginning to Understand What Motherhood is All About’.

Also, sharing a photo dump from her vacation, she captions the post, "good girls go to heaven, bad girls go to sayulita".

O'Brien writes openly about what she's feeling, whether it's on Twitter or songwriting

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Shares Heartfelt Mother’s Day Post in Rememberance of Late Mom Aruna Bhatia.

Here are some exquisite pictures of Olivia shared on her Instagram profile.

At the age of 13, she scored an accidental smash after sending rapper Gnash a snippet of an original song, "i hate u, i love u."

She rose to the top of the charts with her song "Josslyn"

O'Brien loves to spend time in the water.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)