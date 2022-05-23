New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Olivia Rodrigo, fresh from the massive success of her debut album 'Sour', took to social media on Saturday to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the iconic debut album.

The 19-year-old singer was awarded 'Woman of the Year' 2022 by Billboard. Her smash hit album 'Sour' had released last May through Geffen Records/Interscope Geffen A&M (IGA).

Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, she wrote, "my first album SOUR came out a year ago today. it is impossible for me to sum up in words how much this album means to me and how grateful I am to have gotten the privilege to make it and watch it exist in the world."

As per Billboard, her album 'Sour' spent five weeks atop the weekly Billboard 200 in June-July 2021 and launched a pair of Hot 100 No. 1s in 'Drivers License' and 'Good 4 U.' The set finished at No. 2 on the year-end Billboard 200 Albums tally in 2021, while 'Good' and 'License' are Nos. 5 and 8, respectively, on the same year-end Hot 100 Songs recap.

Her post included a gallery of photos and videos, reflections from the past year which included images of her handwritten lyrics, multiple Grammy Award snapshots, text message screenshots, and more. She then thanked her producer Dan Nigro, who co-wrote and produced the breakout single 'Drivers License.'

"thank u @dan_nigro for making it with me and believing in me more than anyone, and thank u to everyone who has embraced my 17 year old lamentations and forever changed my life in the process," the three-time Grammy winner added.

The talented Olivia was also No. 1 on Billboard's 2021 year-end Hot 100 Artists, Hot 100 Songwriters, Billboard Global 200 Artists, Streaming Songs Artists, Pop Airplay Artists and Billboard Canadian Hot 100 Artists rankings. (ANI)

