One of Britain's biggest music events, The Brit Awards, took place last night (February 8). The 2022 nominees were unveiled back in December with the likes of ABBA, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Måneskin and Olivia Rodrigo up for awards. Adele and Ed Sheeran had picked up four nominations each with both getting nods for album of the year, artist of the year, best pop/R&B act and song of the year. Also scoring four nominations were British rapper Dave (album and artist of the year, best hip hop/rap/grime act and song of the year) and British singer-rapper Little Simz. BRIT Awards 2022 Nominations: Adele, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Little Simz – Check Full List of Nominees.

The results are now in and we have the winners in each category. Adele took home the Song of the Year award and the Artist Of The Year. Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa were also among the top names that won titles. Fender, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Adele, Dave, Holly Humberstone, and Little Simz performed during the event.

Taking her first award, Adele said, “First of all I didn’t know that many songs were nominated for song of the year. I can’t believe that a piano ballad won up against that many bangers. But thank you so much. It is always a pleasure to be here. I always love coming home and the Brits is such a big part of my career since way back when I was a little foetus.” BTS Gets BRIT Awards 2022 Nominations For 'International Group of The Year' ARMY Is Super Excited!

Check out the complete winners list of BRIT Awards 2022 below:

Artist of the Year

Adele – WINNER

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice – WINNER

BRITs Rising Star

Holly Humberstone – WINNER

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Song of the Year

A1 & J1 – ‘Latest Trends’

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’ – WINNER

Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – ‘Don’t Play’

Becky Hill and David Guetta – ‘Remember’

Central Cee – ‘Obsessed With You’

Dave – ‘Clash (featuring Stormzy)’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart’

Glass Animals – ‘Heat Waves’

Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta – ‘Bed’

KSI – ‘Holiday’

Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted – ‘Wellerman’

Riton x Nightcrawlers – ‘Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)’

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – ‘Body’

Tom Grennan – ‘Little Bit of Love’

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz – WINNER

Self Esteem

Album of the Year

Adele – ’30’ – WINNER

Dave – ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’

Ed Sheeran – ‘=’

Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Best Rock/Alternative Act

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender – WINNER

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave – WINNER

Ghetts

Little Simz

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill – WINNER

Calvin Harros

Fred

Joel Corry

Raye

Best Pop/R&B Act

Adele

Dua Lipa – WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

International Artist

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

International Group

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic- WINNER

The War On Drugs

International Song of the Year

ATB/Topic/A75 – ‘Your Love’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Ckay – ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)’

Doja Cat – ‘Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)’

Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix – ‘Heartbreak Anthem’

Jonasu – ‘Black Magic’

Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Lil Tjay & 6lack – ‘Calling My Phone’

Måneskin – ‘I Wanna Be You Slave’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’ – WINNER

Polo G – ‘Rapstar’

Tiësto – ‘The Business’

The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’

