Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Akshay Kumar has finally dropped the devotional track titled ‘Oonchi Oonchi Waadi’ from his film ‘OMG 2’ featuring Pankaj Tripathi as Lord Shiva devotee.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay treated fans with a song video and captioned it, “Bhole Shankar. #OonchiOonchiWaadi out now.”

Also Read | Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan & Other Bollywood Hunks Who Looked Hot in All Shades of Pink!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu0-9MKNWMM/?hl=en

In the video, Pankaj can be seen as a devoted devotee of Lord Shiva, who spends his leisure time singing bhajans at a Shiv temple. Not only singing but does other sevas like cleaning halls, and washing the temple corridors. And also perform puja at home with his family, and walks around with a tilak on his forehead.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Parineeti Wishes ‘Mimi Didi’ With Unseen Photo From Her Engagement (View Pic).

The video also showed Pankaj as a concerned father, whose son is unable to adjust to a new school. In these difficult times of Kanti Sharan Mudga (Pankaj Tripathi), Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva enters his life to give him the strength to face all challenges in life.

The song has been sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi with music by Djstrings. It has been beautifully penned by Kabeer Shukla, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Djstrings and also composed by them along with Raahi.

As soon as the song was launched, the actor’s fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, “Kya gana hai aaj to din ban gya har har Mahadev can't wait for #OMG2.”

Recently, the makers launched the teaser of the movie.

Taking to Insta, Akshay shared the teaser which he captioned, "Rakh vishwas #OMG2Teaser out now. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11."

Helmed by Amit Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

In the teaser, Pankaj could be seen playing the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication, while Akshay is seen playing the role of Lord Shiva who comes to help Kanti's family when they suffer a big tragedy.Yami Gautam portrays the role of a lawyer in the film.

'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God'. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Apart from this, Akshay also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

He will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Not only that, he will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

Pankaj, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'Main Atal Hoon' and 'Fukrey 3'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)