This August 11 fans will be spoilt for choice: three different movies of three different genres will be releasing on the same date with three different big stars. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and OMG 2 headlined by Akshay Kumar will battle it out at the box office. The Anil Sharma-helmed Gadar 2 is the sequel of the massive 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The film revolves around patriotism and love for family, and is slated for an August 11 release. Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 to Clash With Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 on August 11! Which Will Be the Biggest Blockbuster? VOTE Now.

Gadar 2 This August:

Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades.#Gadar2 releasing on 11th August 2023🔥#HappyRepublicDay@ZeeStudios_ @ameesha_patel @iutkarsharma @Anilsharma_dir pic.twitter.com/Tz9dbysDRe — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 26, 2023

OMG 2, a sequel of OMG: Oh My God, the 2012 comedy drama starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, is being helmed by Amit Rai, and features Akshay, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil and Aamir Naik in the lead roles. The film revolves around the education system in the country and is also slated for an August 11 release.

OMG 2 Release Date Announced:

Animal sees the returns of Sandeep Vanga Reddy, he of Kabir Singh/Arjun Reddy fame, in the director's chair. It star cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. The film is a noir gangster film, which also revolves around the family succession drama. And despite rumours flying around about a delay in the release of the film, it is slated to hit the screens on August 11.

Animal on August 11:

#Xclusiv… RANBIR KAPOOR: ‘ANIMAL’ VERY MUCH ON SCHEDULE… #Animal is NOT postponed… DON’T believe rumours… The first collaboration of actor #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga is DEFINITELY arriving in *cinemas* on 11 Aug 2023 [#IndependenceDay wknd]. #BhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/hGS01j1FvV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2023

Patriotic drama, comic caper, gangster thriller, it is quite a choice for the audience on August 11, but the big question is who will be the one laughing all the way to the bank. Will Akshay finally break his box-office jinx? Can Sunny reprise the success of the original Gadar? And, is Ranbir set to continue his honeymoon with the audience?

Interestingly, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha clashed with Aamir Khan's Lagaan, and despite both being period dramas, the two films did incredibly well at the box office.

