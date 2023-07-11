OMG 2 teaser starring Akshay Kumar is out! Helmed by Amit Rai, the first ever glimpse into the satirical comedy looks powerful and impressive. The teaser features Akshay in role of Lord Shiva and Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Mahadev. The video does not reveal the plot of the flick. OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam in an important role and happens to be sequel to 2012 film Oh My God. OMG 2: Akshay Kumar Unveils Highly Anticipated Sequel's New Poster, Teaser To Be Out Soon (View Pic).

Watch OMG 2 Teaser:

