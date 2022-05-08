Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): On the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, actor and new mommy in town Kajal Aggarwal treated fans by sharing her son Neil's first picture on social media.

In the image, Kajal is seen cradling her baby boy with a blissful smile on her face.

Alongside the adorable image, she penned a heartfelt note to mark Mother's Day.

"Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body," Kajal wrote.

She added, "And it's such a scary thing, but more than that, it's beautiful. And I still have so much to learn. Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince.I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine."

Kajal concluded her post by describing her son as "my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one."

Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in Mumbai in October 2020. In April 2022, the two were blessed with Neil. (ANI)

