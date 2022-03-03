Actor Urmila Matondkar and her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today. Marking the special occasion, Urmila took to Twitter and shared a throwback love-filled picture with Mohsin from their visit to Punjab. Urmila Matondkar Salutes ITBP Commandant for Completing 65 Push-ups at -30 Degrees Celsius in Ladakh.

"Picture of day after our wedding 6yrs ago when we visited the place we both find extremely spiritual n soulful Harmandir Sahib, Golden temple to seek blessings(Pic from local dhaba: stopover for kulche-chhole n lassi) Happy Anniversary my love.#marriageanniversary," she captioned the image. Urmila Matondkar Rings In Her 48th Birthday With Husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir, Shares Celebration Pic On Instagram.

Check Out Urmila Matondkar's Tweet Below:

Picture of day after our wedding 6yrs ago when we visited the place we both find extremely spiritual n soulful Harmandir Sahib,Golden temple to seek blessings 🙏🏻😇 (Pic from local dhaba: stopover for kulche-chhole n lassi😋) Happy Anniversary my love 😍 #marriageanniversary 💕 pic.twitter.com/JLOzRjpD5C — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) March 3, 2022

Urmila's husband, too, penned a heartfelt post to celebrate their wedding anniversary. "Today as we celebrate our 6th wedding anniversary, I just want to 'Thank You' for everything you did to make our marriage happy. Love you so much," he wrote on Instagram. Mohsin Akhtar Mir is a Kashmir-based businessman. The two got married in 2016 in a low-key ceremony.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)