Sirhind, October 18: A fire broke out in a coach of train number 12204 Amritsar–Saharsa Garib Rath Express on Saturday morning, though no casualties were reported, officials said. The incident took place at Sirhind Station in Punjab, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Northern Railway zone.

Upon receiving the alert, railway staff, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police teams rushed to the spot, according to the officials. Fire brigade personnel managed to bring the blaze under control after about an hour. According to railway authorities, the fire was detected around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. Punjab Train Fire: 3 Coaches of Garib Rath Express Gutted After Blaze Erupts on Train at Sirhind Station, Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Fire Erupts Inside Coach of Amritsar–Saharsa Garib Rath Express

VIDEO | Sirhind, Punjab: A major train accident was averted near Sirhind railway station when a fire broke out in the Garib Rath Express travelling from Amritsar to Saharsa, just half a kilometre ahead of Ambala. The train was halted immediately after smoke was seen billowing… pic.twitter.com/vXwHoqTEJB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2025

Authorities promptly acted by moving passengers to other coaches and extinguishing the flames before they could spread further, officials added. "As soon as the incident was noticed, swinging into action, the Railway authorities shifted the passengers immediately to the other coaches and the fire was also extinguished quickly. The train will depart for its destination shortly. No casualties. Time of incident 7.30 a.m.," the railways said in an official statement.

The Divisional Railway Manager of the Ambala Division will inspect the site later in the day. Investigations are underway, and further details are awaited. Train number 12204 Amritsar–Saharsa Garib Rath Express covers a distance of 1,716 km in approximately 31 hours and 20 minutes. The train operates from Amritsar three days a week -- Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Punjab Fire: Crude Oil Leak From Goods Train Causes Blaze on Railway Track Near Bathinda Station, Mishap Averted (Watch Video).

During its journey between Amritsar and Saharsa, the Garib Rath Express halts at 23 stations, including Beas, Jalandhar City, Phagwara, Dhandari Kalan, Ambala Cantt, Delhi, Hapur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Hardoi, Lucknow NR, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Siwan, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Dalsingh Sarai, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria, and S. Bakhtiyarpur.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2025 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).