Leh (Ladakh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar has saluted one of the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) Commandants for completing 65 push-ups in one go at 17,500 feet at -30 degrees Celsius in Ladakh.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which the 55-year-old ITBP Commandant, Ratan Singh Sonal, can be seen doing push-ups in the snow and rejoices after completing the workout.

Reacting to the clip, Urmila took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday and wrote, "#Wednesdayvibe #motivation #Salute."

The video was originally shared on ITBP's Twitter handle.

"Push-ups at icy heights... ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal (Age- 55 years) completes more than 60 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet at minus 30-degree Celsius temperature around in Ladakh," the tweet read.

According to reports, the 55-year-old commandant achieved his feat on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

