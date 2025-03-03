Los Angeles (California) [US], March 3 (ANI): From Mikey Madison taking home the Best Actress award to 'I'm Still Here' beating 'Emilia Perez' for Best International feature film and Diane Warren's16th loss, the 97th Academy Awards was full of snubs and surprises.

Surprise: Mikey Madison wins Best Actress

Demi Moore, who bagged a Critics Choice, SAGs and Golden Globes award for her performance in 'The Substance', missed the trophy at the Oscars. While Mikey Madison took home the Best Actress award for her performance in 'Anora'.

Snub: Original Song performances Some of the most memorable Oscar moments of all time have been the best original song performances, from Diana Ross and Lionel Richie's 1982 rendition of "Endless Love" to last year's "I'm Just Ken" spectacular. Sure, none of this year's nominees reach the heights of all-timers like "My Heart Will Go On" or "Shallow," but let's give these tunes their moment to shine, reported Variety.

Surprise: 'I'm Still Here' takes best international feature over 'Emilia Perez'

Walter Salles' directorial 'I'm Still Here' bagged the Best International Feature Film Oscar on Sunday, marking the first time that an entry from Brazil has won in the category.The film emerged victorious by defeating France's "Emilia Perez," Germany's "The Seed of the Sacred Fig," Denmark's "The Girl With the Needle" and Latvia's "Flow."

Given the 13 nominations 'Emilia Perez' had over the three nods for 'I'm Still Here' and it looked like if the former will take the award but to an surprise, "I'm Still Here" lifted the trophy,

Snub: Diane Warren's 16th Oscar loss

Legendary screenwriter Warren lost the Oscar Sunday night after her 16th best original song nomination. This time, it was for the "Six Triple Eight" song "The Journey," which was performed by H.E.R., as per the outlet.

Surprise: 'Flow' takes best animated feature

Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis' "Flow" won the Oscar for best animated feature at the 97th Academy Awards. The small Latvian film edged out The Wild Robot and Pixar's Inside Out 2.

Surprise: Sean Baker wins best editingThe writer-director of "Anora" also edited his film; however, many expected "Conclave" to take home the editing Oscar. But Sean Baker's win turned out to be a surprise for everyone.

Snub: Michelle Trachtenberg, Tony Todd and the other big names omitted from the In Memoriam

The Oscars' In Memorium section did not mention Gossip Girls star Michelle Trachtenger. Late movie stars Tony Todd, Shannen Doherty, and Olivia Hussey while honouring many others at the 2025 edition of the major award ceremony.

Surprise: "Emilia Perez" tied for biggest Oscar loser of all time.The film lost in 11 other categories, tying with The Color Purple, The Turning Point, and Becket as one of the most-nominated films to fall short.

Surprise: "No Other Land" wins best documentary, even without U.S. distributionVoters could see "No Other Land" through screeners and special screenings, of course, but it's unusual for a film without U.S. distribution to gain so much momentum to get nominated, let alone win, as per the outlet.

Another surprise during the prestigious award ceremony was Adrien Brody asked for the music to stop during his best actor acceptance speech...and it did,reported Variety. (ANI)

