Miley Cyrus made a striking appearance as a presenter at the 97th Academy Awards, held on March 2 (March 3 IST), at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The singer, known for her bold style, turned heads in a dazzling black halter gown adorned with intricate embellishments, paired with lace gloves. Her look was further elevated with statement diamond earrings and a deep side part hairstyle. However, it was her bleached eyebrows that stole the show, adding an edgy contrast to her glamorous ensemble. Miley, alongside actor Miles Teller, presented the award for Best Sound, which went to Dune: Part Two. Taking to social media, the 32-year-old singer shared photos from the star-studded night, expressing her admiration for the event. She captioned her post, “Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners at tonight’s Oscar’s. The show was moving , hilarious & inspiring. Thank you for inviting me to present best sound, a category close to my heart. @theacademy.” ‘Dune: Part Two’ Wins Two Oscars! Netizens Say ‘Well Deserved’ As Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya’s Film Takes Home Best Sound and Best Visual Effects at the 97th Academy Awards.

Miley Cyrus at Oscars 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

