The award season has finally come to an end with the 97th Academy Awards aka Oscars 2025 which were held on March 3 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Adrien Brody and Mike Madison took home the coveted honours of Best Actor and Best Actress for The Brutalist and Anora respectively. Sean Baker's comedy drama was also crowned Best Film. Morgan Freeman also graced the Oscars 2025 to pay an emotional tribute to the late actor Gene Hackman in the "In Memoriam" segment. However, viewers noticed that the Hollywood legend was wearing a single black glove on his left hand, leaving them curious. Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Emilia Perez’, ‘Dune Part Two’ – How To Watch Oscar-Winning Movies of 97th Academy Awards Online.

Morgan Freeman Pays Tribute to Gene Hackman at Oscars 2025

The "In Memorium" segment at the Oscars 2025 paid tributes to some of the biggest contributors to cinematic excellence who recently left for heavenly abode such as Gene Hackman, David Lynch, Earl Jones, Maggie Smith and Donald Sutherland. Oscar winner Morgan Freeman was in attendance at the award night to pay a tribute to his dear friend and fellow Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman who was suspiciously found dead along with his wife and dog at their home. He said, "This week, our community lost a giant and I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman."

Morgan Freeman at the Oscars 2025

He continued, "I had the pleasure of working alongside Gene on two films, Unforgiven and Under Suspicion. Like everyone who shared a scene with him, I discovered he was a generous performer, a man whose talent elevated everyone's work." A teary-eyed Freeman concluded his speech by saying, "So, I think I speak for us all when I say, 'Gene, you'll be reminded for your good work and so much more." Gene Hackman Found Dead With His Wife Betsy Arakawa and Dog at Their New Mexico Home; Investigation Underway.

Morgan Freeman Pays a Heartfelt Tribute to His ‘Dear Friend’ Gene Hackman at Oscars 2025

Why Was Morgan Freeman Wearing a Single Glove at Oscars 2025?

Morgan Freeman is often seen wearing a glove on his left hand. The Oscar-winner has been wearing a compression glove on his left hand after he was involved in a devastating car crash in 2008, where his vehicle flipped over several times on a Mississippi highway. The near-fatal accident that took place in 2008 had left Freeman with severe nerve damage, leaving his hand paralysed. "I suffered a nerve damage and it hasn't gotten better. I can't move it," the actor told PEOPLE in 2010. While the actor isn't usually seen wearing the glove, he last made it to the headlines for wearing it at the opening ceremony of the Qatar FIFA 2022 World Cup.

