Washington [US], April 26 (ANI): 'Fight for You' from the 'Judas and the Black Messiah' bagged on Oscar for 'Best Original Song'.

As a result of this win, artist H.E.R. now added an Oscar to her trophy case which consists of two Grammys that she won in 2019 for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album.

In 2020, H.E.R was also nominated for five awards at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for 'I Used to Know Her' and Song of the Year for 'Hard Place', reported Deadline.

Also in the ceremony, British actor Daniel Kaluuya took home the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, for his performance in the 'Judas and Black Messiah'.

Denmark's 'Another Round' won an Oscar for 'Best International Feature Film'. Chloe Zhao took home the Oscar for best direction for 'Nomadland', becoming the first person of colour to bag this award. She is only the second woman in the history of the Academy Awards to win this particular laurel.

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller took home an Oscar in the category of Adapted Screenplay for their work in the Anthony Hopkins-starrer 'The Father'. Emerald Fennell also won an Oscar for Original Screenplay for the comedy thriller film 'Promising Young Woman'.

The 93rd Academy Awards are being held at both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station. The ceremony is taking place two months later than originally planned, due to the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry.

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on March 15 this year. This is only the fourth time in history that the Academy Awards were postponed.

'Mank' leads the nominations this year after being nominated for 10 accolades while 'The Father', 'Judas and the Black Messiah', 'Minari', 'Nomadland', 'Sound of Metal' and 'The Trial of Chicago 7' have been nominated in six categories. (ANI)

