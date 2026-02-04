Actor Gerardo Taracena, widely recognised for his performances in Apocalypto and Narcos: Mexico, has passed away at the age of 55. The news was confirmed by the Mexican Academy of Film Art and Sciences, which announced that the actor died on January 31. The cause of death has not been made public. Actress Catherine O'hara Dies at 71.

Tributes From Film Bodies

In a statement, the Mexican Academy of Film Art and Sciences expressed condolences to Taracena’s family and colleagues. “The Academy extends its respectful and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. His work and his unforgettable face will remain in the memory of our cinema,” the statement read. The National Association of Actors also paid tribute, saying they “deeply regret the passing of our colleague Gerardo Taracena” and extended support to his loved ones and the artistic community.

Gerardo Taracena’s Career Highlights

Born in Mexico City in 1970, Taracena pursued formal training in dramatic arts at the National Autonomous University of Mexico’s University Center of Theatre. His early years were marked by extensive work in theatre, dance groups and film festivals, which shaped his versatile career as a performer. Gerardo Taracena was best known internationally for his role in Apocalypto, directed by Mel Gibson. He also appeared in popular television series such as Narcos: Mexico and Queen of the South. His filmography includes The Violin, Surviving My Quinceanera, Texas Rising, Diablero, Cafe Con Leche and Saving Private Perez. Over the years, he earned three nominations at the Ariel Awards, often referred to as the Mexican Oscars. Woo Chang Soo, South Korean Actor, Dies at 51 After Prolonged Illness; His Final Social Media Post on Self-Care Resurfaces.

Fans Pay Tribute to Gerardo Taracena

Following the announcement of his death, fans and admirers took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the actor. Many remembered him for his intense screen presence and dedication to his craft across cinema, television and theatre. Gerardo Taracena is survived by his family, friends and a body of work that continues to resonate with audiences in Mexico and beyond.

