Entertainment News | OTT Era: Prime Video, Amazon MX Player Unify, Deets Inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Consumption of content on digital platforms in India has surged in recent years, and streaming giants are making sure to give the best viewing experience to users.

Notably, Amazon Prime Video and Amazon MX Player have unified to form a single streaming service for all the titles on the two platforms.

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With the unification of the two streaming services, Prime members will enjoy a wide selection of originals and exclusives across devices with the choice to watch with ads or go ad-free.

In 2024, Amazon acquired certain MX Player assets and merged them with Amazon miniTV to create Amazon MX Player, a service that built its expansive reach on the strength of its rooted, wide-appealing originals, and ad tech innovation that has democratised access to free and quality entertainment.

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In the next few months, this integration will bring together India's largest free and paid streaming service under one brand, spanning Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD), Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD), and add-on subscriptions, all in one place.

Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia-Pacific and ANZ, Prime Video, said, "Our focus at Prime Video has always been to bring authentic stories that reflect the diversity of our audiences. With the integration of Amazon MX Player's expansive original slate and audience scale, our collective offering is bigger and stronger than ever -- making Prime Video the one-stop destination for quality entertainment, for every customer in the country."

"Amazon MX Player has built remarkable engagement through a diverse library, and bringing it together with Prime Video's iconic stories means we can keep serving our customers with the largest selection of exclusive and original content from India and around the world," he added.

A host of exciting projects is set to premiere on the streaming giant in the coming months. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)