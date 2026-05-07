Rapper Lil Nas X Sparks Buzz After Video of Him Throwing Cash at Male Stripper at West Hollywood Club Goes Viral – WATCH

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Lil Nas X was filmed showering a male stripper with stacks of cash at a well-known West Hollywood club this past weekend, marking a high-profile public appearance for the rapper following recent legal challenges. The "Old Town Road" artist was seen at The Abbey on Saturday night, where witnesses say he repeatedly approached the stage to distribute large sums of money to dancers during their performance. Lil Nas X Assault Case: Judge Allows Rapper Mental Health Program for Charge Dismissal.

According to footage obtained by TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist spent a significant portion of the night focused on the club’s entertainment. Witnesses reported that while three dancers were performing on stage, Lil Nas X showed particular interest in one specific performer.

The rapper reportedly made several trips between the stage and the bar, where a bartender was tasked with overseeing his bundles of cash. Between sets, the artist was seen waiting at the bar and eating gummy candy while staff prepared more money for him to distribute.

Check Out Lil Nas X's Viral Video Below:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Here's Lil Nas X throwing stacks of cash at a male stripper inside a famous West Hollywood club. pic.twitter.com/0naVKgFJB9 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 6, 2026

Lil Nas X's Recent Legal History

The outing comes just weeks after the rapper reached a plea deal concerning a highly publicised incident from the previous year. In 2025, Lil Nas X was arrested in Los Angeles after a series of erratic public behaviours, which included wandering the streets partially unclothed and allegations of battery against three police officers.

As part of the recent legal resolution, the artist entered a mental health diversion program. His appearance at the West Hollywood venue suggests a return to the social scene, though the evening remained confined to the interior of the club, unlike his previous public disturbances.

Official Response

The rapper’s legal team has remained quiet regarding the recent video. When contacted for a statement, his attorney, Christy O’Conner, declined to comment on the evening's events or the artist's current status. Lil Nas X Arrested and Hospitalised Over Suspected Overdose, American Rapper Was Captured Wandering Los Angeles Streets in Underwear (Watch Video).

Lil Nas X has not addressed the viral footage on his social media platforms, which have been relatively quiet compared to his usual high-frequency posting schedule. He remains under the terms of his diversion program as he navigates his return to the spotlight.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TMZ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).