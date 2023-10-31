Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Actor Tanya Maniktala is all set to play a private investigator solving a complex mystery in the upcoming crime-detective series, 'P.I. Meena'.

The series features Tanya in the titular role, along with Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, and Zarina Wahab.

Getting candid about her role, Tanya said, "I feel blessed to have the confidence of Arindam Mitra and Debaloy Bhattacharya to play the lead in such an intriguing series. While it has been challenging, the role of Meenakshi Iyer has truly been enriching for me as an actor, undergoing countless hours of preparation to be able to do justice to not only the character but also the riveting story. P.I. Meena is very different from what I have done in the past."

"Her determination to fight for what's right, her emotional overdrive and the nuances of her persona are what convinced me to not miss on the opportunity to play her. The trailer is only a glimpse of the story that will take the audience for a rollercoaster ride when they watch the series and enjoy the captivating performances, the mastery in direction of Debaloy, and the perfectly crafted story, keeping them hooked till the very end," she added.

Parambrata shared that he is a great fan of the crime-investigative genre, "I am an avid fan of the crime-investigative genre. But P.I. Meena is a step further, with the thrill and suspense taking you to the very edge, and then surprising you with something completely unimaginable. It's the kind of content I thoroughly enjoy being a part of, and I am sure by the end the audience will be extremely satisfied with a worthwhile experience for their time spent watching the series," he said.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into Tanya Maniktala's character, private investigator Meenakshi Iyer, also known as P.I. Meena, who descends into a conspiracy that is destroying everyone who comes in contact with it. Meena's life is turned upside down when she starts looking into an accident that she saw. She has no idea that she will become more deeply involved in a plot than she ever could have imagined. Nevertheless, the young detective is determined to solve the case and makes an effort to unravel the network of secrets, which brings her right into the centre of a cunning conspiracy and an unexpected virus breakout.

Jisshu Sengupta also opened up about playing an intense character, "When I first got the script for 'P.I. Meena', I just knew that Dr Rakhaw would be one more memorable role for me to enjoy playing and fondly remember even years down the road. The story and the vision of the director for this series are what had me convinced that I must be a part of this extremely detailed and elaborate investigative crime-drama."

The eight-episode series will premiere worldwide on November 3 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, 'P.I. Meena' will stream on Prime Video. (ANI)

