Telugu actor Varun Tej’s marriage with his wife Lavanya Tripathi has been the talk of the town. Kicking off the celebrations of their new life together with a grand cocktail night, their guest list of many A-lister celebrities such as superstars Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, held a toast to celebrate the couple’s new lives. Being now the talk of the town, the celebrations were a starry spectacle, the two actors, who came with their wives, only added a greater element of glamour to the grand night. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Other Family Members Attend the Couple’s Lavish Cocktail Party (View Viral Pics).

Varun Tej, the groom, looked like an extremely suave gentleman, donning a classic white tuxedo designed by Manish Malhotra. The top-tier footwear of Dolce & Gabbana complimented this look perfectly. On the other hand, Lavanya, the radiant new bride-to-be, shone in a silver crystal embellished halter gown, also by Manish Malhotra. Her heels by Aqua Zzurra added the finishing touch to her ethereal appearance.

Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Cocktail Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YouWe Media (@youwemedia)

As the celebrations continue, it's clear that the couple is in for an exciting few days. The cocktail night, in particular, has set a high standard for the glam quotient, and it's evident that no detail was spared in making this event truly memorable. In addition to the wedding festivities, Varun is also gearing up for his film Operation Valentine on the work front. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's Gold-Silver Themed Wedding Invitation Card Leaked Online (View Viral Pic).

Varun and Lavanya got engaged at a private ceremony in June 2022, and will take their vows on November 1 at the Borgo San Felice Resort in Tuscany, Italy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2023 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).