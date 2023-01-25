New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, "RRR" music composer MM Keeravaani, actor Raveena Tandon, and singers Suman Kalyanpur and Vani Jairam were among 103 recipients of the coveted Padma Awards for the year 2023 on the eve of Republic Day.

Hussain, also a composer and percussionist, was bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. The acclaimed musician had received Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan in 1988 and 2002, respectively.

Jairam and Kalyanpur were announced recipients of the Padma Bhushan, presented for distinguished service of high order.

Keeravaani and Tandon were conferred with the Padma Shri, an award for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, such as - art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

The list comprises six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. Nineteen of the awardees are women and the list also includes two persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and seven posthumous awardees.

