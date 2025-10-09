Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Actor Palak Tiwari turned heads at the Lakme Fashion Week as she walked the ramp for NIF Global Presents 'THE RUNWAY' on the second day of the ongoing event.

Palak walked the ramp in a stylish, modern ensemble that looked every bit stunning. The actress wore a navy-blue sleeveless top paired with a matching mini skirt that featured colourful hand-embroidered patterns. Her look was completed with a white shirt and printed tie, along with a colorful handmade bag.

Also Read | 'Dude' Trailer Out! Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju Promise a Quirky Love Story in Their Next Co-Starring Sarath Kumar (Watch Video).

Lakme Fashion Week, which began on October 8, will conclude on Sunday, October 12. The event celebrates creativity and innovation in fashion, bringing together top designers and emerging talents from across the country.

The 25th edition of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI opened on October 8 at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, marking a landmark year for India's most celebrated fashion showcase.

Also Read | Jawed Habib Crypto Investment Scam: Celebrity Hairstylist, His Family and Associates Allegedly Defraud 400 Investors Through Ponzi Scheme in UP; 23 FIRs Filed, Lookout Notices Issued.

On the film front, Palak was last seen playing a journalist in Guddu Dhanoa's film "Romeo S3", co-starring Thakur Anoop Singh.

Romeo S3 is an action-thriller that follows DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat (Thakur Anoop Singh) as he battles a drug cartel in Goa. His investigation soon uncovers a much bigger conspiracy involving a deadly virus and its antidote, which is controlled by a ruthless mafioso. To take down the cartel, he joins forces with investigative journalist Tanu (Palak Tiwari), whose pursuit of the truth thrusts her into the heart of the danger. As the stakes rise, she is kidnapped by the villain's son.

The film, produced by Pen Studios and Wild River Pictures, was released in cinemas on May 16. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)