The long-standing friendship between Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has reportedly collapsed following a series of public social media exchanges. The fallout, which became apparent after both Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram, reached a tipping point this week when the influencer made a disparaging remark about the actress’s professional career. This latest spat is the most recent in a string of controversies that have trailed the "B-town bestie" over the past year. Sara Ali Khan Shares FIRST Post After Orry’s Jab, Posts Song With THESE Lyrics (View Post).

5 Times Orry Found Himself in the Middle of Controversy

1. Sara Ali Khan Career Swipe and Instagram Fallout

The rift became public on January 26, 2026, when Orry responded to a user’s comment on his latest reel. When asked what a specific garment in his outfit was "holding together," Orry replied, "Sara Ali Khan’s hits." The comment, widely perceived as a jab at the actress’s recent box-office performance, triggered immediate backlash from netizens who labelled the behaviour as "bullying."

This followed a "3 worst names" reel posted by Orry earlier in the month, which featured the names Sara, Amrita, and Palak widely assumed to be Sara, her mother Amrita Singh, and actress Palak Tiwari.

Check Out Orry’s Latest Instagram Reel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

2. The Lata Mangeshkar and Falguni Pathak Remarks

In October 2025, Orry faced severe backlash for comments deemed disrespectful toward legendary Indian singers. While attending a concert, he referred to "Garba Queen" Falguni Pathak as "Falguni Peacock" and misnamed the late Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar as "Lata Mangeshwari," calling her the "queen of Garba." The remarks sparked a heated social media feud with former Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia, who slammed the influencer for lacking integrity and failing to respect national icons. ‘This Idiot Needs a Reality Check!’: ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Fame Model Rajiv Adatia BLASTS Orry for Disrespecting Lata Mangeshkar and Falguni Pathak in Strongly Worded Post.

3. INR 252 Crore Drug Probe

In late 2025, Orry’s name surfaced in a major legal investigation involving the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police. Authorities summoned the influencer for questioning in connection with an INR 252 crore mephedrone seizure case. While Orry appeared at the Ghatkopar unit in November 2025 to record his statement, his alleged association with key accused Mohammed Salim Shaikh, who reportedly organised high-profile rave parties, remains a significant point of public scrutiny. Orry Aka Orhan Awatramani Gets Mobbed by Crowd As He Appears Before Mumbai Police for Questioning in INR 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case (Watch Video).

4. Vaishno Devi Legal Trouble

In March 2025, Orry faced legal action in Jammu and Kashmir after being booked for allegedly consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food in Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi shrine. An FIR was registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for violating local prohibitory orders intended to maintain the sanctity of the religious site. The incident sparked a massive ban campaign on social media, with critics accusing him of disregarding local laws and religious sentiments.

5. Allegations of Transphobic Language

Orry drew intense criticism in November 2025 after sharing a video from a comedy show set. The post included a caption using a transphobic slur to describe actors dressed as women. The remark was met with widespread condemnation from activists and the LGBTQ+ community, including transgender actor Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju.

Critics highlighted the hypocrisy of the influencer, who often adopts "camp" and queer-coded fashion, for using derogatory language against the very culture he frequently emulates. Orry Reacts as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Recreate His Viral Hand-on-Chest Pose; Says ‘Orry Stocks’ (Watch Video).

The recurring nature of these controversies has led to a shifting public perception of Orry, moving from an eccentric "Bollywood insider" to a polarising figure frequently at odds with his former celebrity friends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2026 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).