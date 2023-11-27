Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who works predominantly in Bengali films and TV, took to Instagram and revealed he's married to Piya Chakraborty. Parambrata shared many photos from their private wedding ceremony online which sees the couple in traditional wear posing for the camera. "Let us go then, you and I when the evening is spread out against the sky," Param captioned the post. Reportedly, it was registry marriage with near and dear ones in attendance. Congratulations to the duo! Amala Paul Marries Longtime Boyfriend Jagat Desai in Kochi; Check Out First Pics of the Newlyweds!

Parambrata Chattopadhyay Marries Piya Chakraborty:

