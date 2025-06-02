Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): Bengali actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay and his wife Piya Chakraborty welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The couple shared the joyful news on social media, bringing smiles to fans and well-wishers.

The 'Kahaani' actor posted a note that read, "It's a Baby Boy Our hearts are full. Our hands will be fuller! Welcome to the world, Junior."

Alongside the post, the actor also wrote, "As we welcome our first child into this world, we wish to thank each and everyone for their warm wishes and prayers!"

Friends, fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and blessings for the newborn.

Parambrata, who is best known for his roles in both Bengali and Hindi films, was last seen in 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter,' which premiered on Netflix.

The show featured actors Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Saswata Chatterjee, and Chitrangada Singh. Though Parambrata had a special appearance, his presence was well appreciated by viewers.

'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' is a follow-up to Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and released on March 20, 2025. The series received mixed to positive reviews from critics and was well received by the audience. (ANI)

