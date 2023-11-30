Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Actor Paramvir Singh Cheema, known for his performance in 'Tabbar', is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming series 'Chamak'.

On Thursday, Paramvir opened up about how he prepared for his role in the show.

In 'Chamak', Paramvir will be seen portraying the role of Kaala, a young aspiring rapper returning to Punjab from Canada.

Speaking to ANI, Paramvir said, "I drew inspiration for my role from rap icons and singers such as Tupac, Aarif Lohar, Soni Pabla, Sidhu Moosewala and Gurdas Maan. I created my own character by taking inspiration from them because I wanted something of my own. I spent time with different musicians such as Nishawn Bhullar and Vishal Mishra and learned everything -- from how they go about how their work and their detailing -- and created a character my own character by implementing all of that."

'Chamak' follows the story of Kaala's journey as he unravels the mysterious death of Taara Singh, a legendary singer shot dead during a packed performance. The narrative unfolds with non-stop action as Kaala navigates the underbelly of the Punjab music industry, encountering political intrigue, business feuds, family history, and the possibility of honour killings.

Speaking about his experience, Paramvir said in a statement earlier, "Playing Lucky in Tabbar was an incredible experience, and now stepping into the shoes of Kaala in Chamak has been equally thrilling. The contrast between the two characters allowed me to explore different facets of my craft, and I'm excited for the audience to witness this transformation.

'Chamak' promises audiences an unforgettable journey into the heart of Punjab's music scene, where every note hides a secret, and every beat echoes with the pulse of suspense.

The show which will premiere on the OTT platform Sony LIV on December 7. (ANI)

