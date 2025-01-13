In the new Indian Netflix series Black Warrant, Rajshri Deshpande portrays a journalist named Pratibha Sen in Episode 2, titled Phaansi Kothi. This episode delves into the capital punishment of Billa and Ranga, the convicted killers in the infamous Geeta and Sanjay Chopra kidnapping and murder case. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the series is based on the book of the same name co-authored by Sunil Gupta, a former jailer at Tihar Jail, drawing from his experiences there. In the show, Zahan Kapoor plays Gupta, and the events depicted are purportedly based on real-life incidents that occurred between 1981 and 1984. ‘Black Warrant’ Review: Zahan Kapoor and Rahul Bhat Are Exceptional in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Gripping Prison Drama Series.

Pratibha Sen, the journalist who secures permission to interview Billa and Ranga before their execution, is also inspired by a real-life figure - a pioneering journalist named Prabha Dutt. Notably, Prabha Dutt is the mother of Barkha Dutt, one of India's most prominent contemporary journalists.

Barkha Dutt recently expressed her displeasure on social media about how her mother’s role was fictionalised in the series. She pointed out that Prabha Dutt’s name was changed, erasing her identity, while other real-life characters in the story retained their names. Barkha argued that this omission undermines the contributions of courageous female journalists, especially during an era when there were few women in the profession.

Barkha also shared articles highlighting her mother’s legacy, including her groundbreaking move to petition for an interview with Billa and Ranga, which set a precedent for interviewing death row inmates. Prabha Dutt’s work remains a significant milestone in Indian journalism.

Prabha Dutt passed away in 1984 after suffering from a brain haemorrhage. She was just 40.

Barkha Dutt's Post on 'Black Warrant' About Her Mother

Disappointing, bewildering & frankly so very unfair that the well documented role of my trailblazing mother, Prabha Dutt, who petitioned Supreme Court to interview child killers Billa Ranga before their hanging, is erased / presented as a fictional character in Black Warrant.… pic.twitter.com/9aFuQqxVPE — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 12, 2025

In the Black Warrant series, Pratibha Sen (played by Deshpande) is shown as frustrated with prison officials, who are uncooperative and evasive when addressing her questions.

Rajshri Deshpande in Black Warrant (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Her character challenges Gupta’s moral stance, pointing out inconsistencies in the case, and expresses anger when she is denied the opportunity to ask all her prepared questions to the inmates. ‘Black Warrant’: Ranbir Kapoor Attends Cousin Zahan Kapoor’s Series Screening in Style (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of 'Black Warrant':

Black Warrant, a seven-episode series, premiered on Netflix on January 10, 2025. The show features an ensemble cast including Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, Sidhant Gupta, Tota Roy Choudhury, Rajendra Gupta, Mir Sarwar, and Joy Sengupta.

