Actress Nargis Fakhri has expressed her excitement on joining the OTT gang, with her debut in Tatlubaaz, calling it an undeniably enticing and exhilarating experience. She will be seen alongside Sasural Simar Ka fame TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is also making his OTT debut with this series. Nargis made her acting debut with a lead role in Imtiaz Ali's musical romantic drama Rockstar in 2011, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Tatlubaaz: Nargis Fakhri Shares Pictures From Sets of Mysterious Series (View Pics).

Reflecting on her foray into the ever-evolving landscape of OTT, Nargis said: “In the ever-evolving landscape of OTT, the surge of captivating content has made joining the OTT gang undeniably enticing. Having worked in films previously, the opportunity to dive into a series was a refreshing and exhilarating experience for me.” Tatlubaaz will stream on EPIC ON, the OTT platform under the IN10 Media Network umbrella. Talking about the same, Nargis added: “EPIC ON is venturing into the realm of OTT originals with an unyielding hunger to establish its mark in the market. Together, we embrace the challenge and excitement of delivering exceptional storytelling in this ever-evolving landscape, driven by the desire to captivate and engage audiences.”

Dheeraj is also thrilled on his maiden voyage into the world of OTT. He expressed, “It has been a long wait for the perfect script, and when I came across the script of Tatlubaaz, I instantly knew it was the right project to take the leap.” “The OTT landscape is constantly evolving, and I am delighted to make my entry at a time when viewers have access to a diverse range of content. Tatlubaaz brings a unique and out-of-the-box concept, and I am grateful to EPIC ON and the production house for their dedicated efforts in creating something we all strongly believe in,” he added. Nargis Fakhri On a Weight Loss Spree, Says Living Life in the Public Eye Can be Very Difficult.

Check Out Nargis Fakhri's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

Tatlubaaz is a pulse-pounding pulp-fiction spectacle produced by 9pm Films.Set against the enchanting backdrop of Varanasi, the show delves into the gripping tale of a notorious con artist, weaving a web of intrigue and suspense. The show also stars Divya Agarwal in a pivotal role. Meanwhile, on the film front, Nargis was last seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa. Dheeraj was last seen in Sherdil Shergill.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2023 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).