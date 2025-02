Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Shutting down rumours about her possible rift with cousin Priyanka Chopra, actor Parineeti Chopra arrived in style at the wedding of Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra, on Friday evening.

She was clicked by the paps as she entered the wedding venue with her husband and politician Raghav Chadha. Both looked super happy and excited to attend their family function.

For the function, Parineeti opted for an ethnic skirt that she paired with a blood-red blouse and jacket. Raghav wore an off-white coloured kurta with a brown Nehru Jacket.

Meanwhile, visuals of Siddharth's baraat also surfaced online. We can spot our desi girl Priyanka Chopra dancing her heart out at her brother's D-Day. She looked elegant in a blue-cloured lehenga and elevated her style by tying her hair in a bun.

Siddharth and his partner Neelam's grand sangeet ceremony was held in Mumbai on February 6, 2025. It was filled with music, dance, and fun moments.

While Priyanka has been actively involved in the pre-wedding functions, it was her husband, Nick Jonas, who truly stole the spotlight at the event.

Nick, who had not attended the previous mehendi and haldi ceremonies, arrived in Mumbai earlier on February 6, making a stylish entrance at the sangeet ceremony.

Dressed in a royal blue bandhgala suit with matching trousers, Nick twinned with his wife, Priyanka, who looked stunning in a blue embellished lehenga.

As the night unfolded, Nick Jonas took to the stage, delivering a heartfelt musical performance that added an unforgettable touch to the evening. Accompanied by his father, Paul Kevin Jonas, who played the synthesizer, Nick performed his popular song 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) 'for the guests.

The father-son duo shared a moment of musical camaraderie, and Priyanka joined in the festivities by taking to the dance floor. Priyanka also gave a lively dance performance to her hit songs 'Darling' from '7 Khoon Maaf' and other foot-tapping songs.

The groom-to-be, Siddharth Chopra, was seen enjoying the celebrations as he danced with friends and family. He also sang 'Roop Tera Mastana' and other romantic songs dedicating to his bride-to-be.

Now fans are eagerly waiting for the Chopra family to share the wedding pictures and videos. (ANI)

